Glasgow Warriors to face holders Saracens in Euro last eight

Laura Brannan

Gregor Townsend's side will play in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Celebrate: The Glasgow Warriors players embrace at full time.
Celebrate: The Glasgow Warriors players embrace at full time.

Glasgow Warriors will play reigning champions Saracens in the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup.

Gregor Townsend's side cruised into the last-eight for the first time in their history after claiming a six-try, 43-0 win on Saturday - 19 years after shipping 90 points against the same opponents on the same ground.

Saracens, who beat Racing 92 21-9 to win the trophy for the first time in the Lyon final last season, will continue on the road to Edinburgh by hosting Glasgow Allianz Park.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is hoping his side make the most of their home advantage, saying: "In our experience, European quarter-finals are always tight and testing occasions so to have our home support behind us is a real positive.

"Glasgow Warriors are a team we have a huge respect for. In this year's competition they have produced some fantastic performances.

"It'll be a huge test for us but one that we're looking forward to."

Elsewhere, Munster welcome Toulouse and Wasps will travel to Leinster after their 41-27 win over Zebre in Italy on Sunday.

Top seeds Clermont Auvergne host Toulon in a repeat of the 2015 final, which Toulon won.

In the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Bath face Brive while Gloucester will play Cardiff. Ospreys play Stade Francais and Edinburgh welcome La Rochelle, who are second in the Top 14 table and qualified for the last eight as one of the best three pool runners-up.

All ties will be played on March 30-31 and April 1-2.

European Champions Cup quarter-final draw

  • Clermont Auvergne v Toulon

  • Leinster v Wasps

  • Saracens v Glasgow Warriors

  • Munster v Toulouse. 

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

  • Bath v Brive

  • Gloucester v Cardiff

  • Edinburgh v La Rochelle

  • Ospreys v Stade Francais

