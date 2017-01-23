Stuart Hogg targets dream double with Warriors and Scotland

The fly-half believes Glasgow can triumph in Europe while Scotland bid for Six Nations glory.

Stuart Hogg: Warriors ace wants double with club and country. SNS

Stuart Hogg is dreaming of a stunning double with club and country after Glasgow Warriors reached the Champions Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

A stunning 43-0 triumph over Leicester set up a last eight tie with reigning champions Saracens in late March or early April.

Coach Gregor Townsend has called on his players to believe they can go all the way in the tournament and that confidence is also evident in the Scotland camp as they prepare for the start of the Six Nations.

Hogg says a first Six Nations championship for Scotland is a realistic goal, adding: "I don't see why not. For us we'll concentrate on Ireland first and foremost and after that we'll look at the next one.

"Our focus now is purely on Ireland and getting the win there. It's a brilliant competition to be involved in and there's no better feeling than winning in a Scotland shirt so we'll be doing everything we possibly can to get that feeling. I wish it was this week."

Describing Warriors' continued progression as a "building job", Hogg feels a sense of excitement over their next step in continental competition.

The first task is to provide a strong send-off for outgoing Scotland coach Vern Cotter before he is replaced by Townsend this summer.



Hogg admits mental frailties held the country back in the past but ahead of the opener against Ireland, the 24-year-old now says they are ready to take on the northern hemisphere's best.

He added: "I think in times gone by, I'm not going to lie, we probably were a little bit scared of what was going to happen but now we're very confident of going down and getting the job done.

"We believe we have the coaching staff, the players, the structures to play that will get us victories and if everyone on the pitch does their job then we're in a good place to get the win."