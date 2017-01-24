  • STV
  • MySTV

Ben Toolis up for fight to oust Gray brothers in Scotland XV

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Edinburgh Rugby lock happy with his form and looking to make a Six Nations impact

Recall: Ben Toolis is back in the Scotland squad for the Six Nations
Recall: Ben Toolis is back in the Scotland squad for the Six Nations SNS Group

Ben Toolis has admitted he may be trying to make his international breakthrough at the most difficult time to get a place in Scotland's test match second row in years.

Glasgow Warriors co-captain Jonny Gray goes from strength-to-strength at lock, with the 22-year-old tipped to be part of the summer British and Irish Lions squad.

Richie Gray has formed a dynamic partnership with his younger brother in the boiler room, while Glasgow's Tim Swinson is coming off back-to-back Champions Cup man of the match awards.

To compound the intense competition for places, Toolis' Edinburgh Rugby teammate Grant Gilchrist is a former Scotland captain and highly rated by Vern Cotter and the coaching team.

But the 6ft 7in lock, who won his only cap to date against Italy in 2015, said he is excited by the challenge of lifting his standards even higher this spring.

Toolis said: "Coming in now the timing isn't the best! But competition is good because it brings the best out of you and the players around you.

"Yes, it can be quite frustrating at times, but that's the way it is.

"Swinno is on good form and obviously Jonny and Richie always play well for Scotland, then you have Gilcho as well.

"It is very tough but there are others in that position where you need to keep fighting and just stick your hand up - let them know that you are ready to have a shot.

"But if I don't get picked I won't blame myself - I'm happy with the way I am playing."

The Brisbane-born forward, whose mother Linda is from Carluke in Lanarkshire, is playing the best rugby of his career, topping the Pro 12 charts in lineouts taken, and completing the most tackles in the European Challenge Cup.

Analysis plays a huge part in Scotland's preparation and Toolis is delighted to be back in the mix and he tries to take his performances to the next level.

He said: "We are training a lot and having a lot of meetings and analysis. It gives an opportunity for us to study each other's games.

"We get good feedback from the coaches and they might say 'so-and-so does this well, watch him'.

"The boys want to help each other out. We know what we want to achieve and we want to make sure everyone is doing the right thing.

"If there is an injury the next boy up has to come in and do the job right.

"We are a team and there are no selfish players on the squad, even if at the back of their minds they are worried about their spot in the team."

https://stv.tv/sport/rugby/1378821-stuart-hogg-targets-dream-double-with-warriors-and-scotland/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.