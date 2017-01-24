Ben Toolis up for fight to oust Gray brothers in Scotland XV

Edinburgh Rugby lock happy with his form and looking to make a Six Nations impact

Recall: Ben Toolis is back in the Scotland squad for the Six Nations SNS Group

Ben Toolis has admitted he may be trying to make his international breakthrough at the most difficult time to get a place in Scotland's test match second row in years.

Glasgow Warriors co-captain Jonny Gray goes from strength-to-strength at lock, with the 22-year-old tipped to be part of the summer British and Irish Lions squad.

Richie Gray has formed a dynamic partnership with his younger brother in the boiler room, while Glasgow's Tim Swinson is coming off back-to-back Champions Cup man of the match awards.

To compound the intense competition for places, Toolis' Edinburgh Rugby teammate Grant Gilchrist is a former Scotland captain and highly rated by Vern Cotter and the coaching team.

But the 6ft 7in lock, who won his only cap to date against Italy in 2015, said he is excited by the challenge of lifting his standards even higher this spring.

Toolis said: "Coming in now the timing isn't the best! But competition is good because it brings the best out of you and the players around you.

"Yes, it can be quite frustrating at times, but that's the way it is.

"Swinno is on good form and obviously Jonny and Richie always play well for Scotland, then you have Gilcho as well.

"It is very tough but there are others in that position where you need to keep fighting and just stick your hand up - let them know that you are ready to have a shot.

"But if I don't get picked I won't blame myself - I'm happy with the way I am playing."

The Brisbane-born forward, whose mother Linda is from Carluke in Lanarkshire, is playing the best rugby of his career, topping the Pro 12 charts in lineouts taken, and completing the most tackles in the European Challenge Cup.

Analysis plays a huge part in Scotland's preparation and Toolis is delighted to be back in the mix and he tries to take his performances to the next level.

He said: "We are training a lot and having a lot of meetings and analysis. It gives an opportunity for us to study each other's games.

"We get good feedback from the coaches and they might say 'so-and-so does this well, watch him'.

"The boys want to help each other out. We know what we want to achieve and we want to make sure everyone is doing the right thing.

"If there is an injury the next boy up has to come in and do the job right.

"We are a team and there are no selfish players on the squad, even if at the back of their minds they are worried about their spot in the team."