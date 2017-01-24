Scotland to face the All Blacks in autumn test match

The clash against New Zealand will come between clashes with Samoa and Australia in November.

Test: The All Blacks at Murrayfield in 2014. SNS Group

Scotland will face world champions New Zealand for the first time in three years in the 2017 autumn test series.

The All Blacks, who are undefeated in 30 meetings with the Scots spanning 112 years, will play at Murrayfield on the weekend on November 18.

The match against Steve Hansen's side will come between clashes with Samoa on November 11 and Australia on the weekend of the 25th.

The last time the 2015 World Cup winners faced Scotland they won 24-16 in a tight encounter in Edinburgh.

A Tommy Seymour try and 11 points from the boot of Greig Laidlaw had Scotland on the cusp of an historic result but a missed penalty from the scrum half prevented the hosts from taking a second half lead.

A late Jeremy Thrush try proved the difference between the sides.

The teams have not faced each other in New Zealand since 2000.