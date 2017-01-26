Laidlaw wants to deliver a 'special' send off for Vern Cotter

Scotland captain reports the squad is high on confidence ahead of the Six Nations

Silverware: Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw previews the 2017 Six Nations John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

The Scotland squad wants to send off outgoing head coach Vern Cotter with "something special" from the Six Nations, according to captain Greig Laidlaw.

Cotter will leave his Murrayfield post in June, to take up the reins at French side Montpellier.

After three years in charge of Scotland Cotter has a better record than his last five predecessors and the team is approaching the spring championship looking to better last year's return of two wins from five.

Captain Laidlaw said: "The players all want to send Vern off with something special. We respect him, he has brought the team forward and done a great job.

"We want to show him how good we can be and win as many games in the championship as we can.

"It is always an unnerving time as players when there is change but everyone will want to impress and play well, so I think that is a positive.

"We're probably more confident going into the championship that we have been for a while.

"It's not an over-confidence. We understand we have done nothing yet.

"We are setting high standards this year. We won two games in the last championship and we want to win more than that.

"We need real consistency and to play for 80 minutes.

"Everyone needs a little bit of luck in the Six Nations, and I think Scotland are maybe due some."

Laidlaw is now a 56 cap veteran but the Scotland squad has its fair share of youthful faces, with many players just starting to make their mark on test rugby.

The Gloucester scrum half is enthusiastic about the current crop, and the future of the team, and said the reaction of the Scottish rugby fans in recent years is testament to the progress that has been made under Cotter.

Laidlaw said: "This team is connecting again with the Scottish public. We are selling out the stadium quicker than ever before.

"So we are really excited to get our feet on the ground at our home and play in front of our own people.

"There is undoubtedly fresh talent making its mark for us.

"Be it Zander Fagerson up front, the Gray brothers, Finn Russell, Alex Dunbar, Huw Jones; Tommy Seymour has been playing extremely well, and of course Stuart Hogg, we have got players who are playing well."