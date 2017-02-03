Who has the edge as Scotland face Ireland in the Six Nations?

Scotland open their Six Nations campaign against Ireland at Murrayfield with high hopes of improving on last year's fourth place finish.

Confidence is high inside Vern Cotter's camp but they face a talented Irish side who beat the might All Blacks in November.

We break down the key areas which could decide the championship opener.

Back three

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland, Tommy Seymour

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo

Danger lurks in every department of Scotland's back three. Stuart Hogg goes into the championship as the man with the British and Irish Lions 15 jersey to lose in the eyes of most rugby fans. Sean Maitland has enjoyed a fine start to life at Saracens, with four tries in five Premiership appearances and Tommy Seymour is the Pro 12 top try scorer with eight.

But you cannot take your eyes off this Irish trio for a moment. Rob Kearney has been there and done it at the very top for almost a decade. Keith Earls is in great form in an outstanding Munster side, and Simon Zebo - while more used to playing full back this year - is a fearsome strike runner.

Verdict: Scotland edge it by the width of Hogg's boot laces.

Midfield

Scotland: Alex Dunbar, Huw Jones

Ireland: Robbie Henshaw, Gary Ringrose

The all-round polished game of Alex Dunbar means he is a safe selection at 12 whenever he is fit. He will run great lines, help release Huw Jones from second receiver and provide bulky ball-carrying might. His defence is strong too, with a knack for getting over the ball on the ground and slowing up opposition attacks. Jones has been marked out as one-to-watch by Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt so expect the men in Emerald Green to be ready for his slippery runs through the outside channel.

If Jones is Scotland's X-Factor then Robbie Henshaw is Ireland's man who can turn a match on its head. The heir to Brian O'Driscoll's throne has made the position his own since the Leinster legend hung up his boots. He is a playmaker of the highest calibre. Outside him, Gary Ringrose is a player on the up. Like Jones, he is entering his first Six Nations aged 22 and ready to make a name himself.

Verdict: Honours even between two exciting young centre pairings.

Half back

Scotland: Greig Laidlaw, Finn Russell

Ireland: Conor Murray, Paddy Jackson

Scotland captain Laidlaw's journey from embattled scrum-half to a totem of the national team has personified the giant strides forward taken under Vern Cotter. The little general's game management and leadership is world class. Laidlaw has forged an impressive test match understanding with Finn Russell, whose Glasgow Warriors form has been sublime. Could this be the year Russell steps into the spotlight and the Lions reckoning?

Conor Murray is riding the crest of the Munster wave and playing some of his best rugby of a decorated career. If Ireland can provide him with fast ball then Scotland's defence will be in for a long afternoon. His kicking is also a major strength, which adds to Ireland's options with Jonny Sexton ruled out injured. Paddy Jackson takes the ten jersey with huge boots to fill.

Verdict: Too many moving pieces to call it but Sexton's absence will hurt Ireland.

Front row

Scotland: Allan Dell, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson

Ireland: Jack McGrath, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong

From the earth-shifting trio of Dickinson-Ford-Nel last year, this Scotland front row looks comparatively wet behind the ears. This is Allan Dell's fourth cap, Zander Fagerson's fifth. It is only Fraser Brown's fourth start for Scotland. But the young props showed up well in the autumn, particularly against Australia's fearsome front row, and Brown has been in the form of his life for Warriors. They bring added ball-carrying might and a bit more mobility around the paddock as well. Dell possesses an impressive turn of pace for a prop.

The challenge ahead of them is a huge one, though, because Ireland's three look the best in the northern hemisphere at the moment. Tadhg Furlong only has 11 caps yet his autumn displays have catapulted him into the Lions test side conversation. Jack McGrath was already in that bracket after last year's Six Nations and Ireland skipper Rory Best will be pushing Dylan Hartley for first choice hooker. Experience, raw power and a bit of devilment from the Irish front row awaits.

Verdict: If Ireland fire on all cylinders up front, they will set the platform for victory.

Second row

Scotland: Richie Gray, Jonny Gray

Ireland: Iain Henderson, Devin Toner

Now the most predictable pairing of any Scotland XV announcement, the Grays feed off each other to reach new heights. Richie will be tasked with disrupting the line-outs which are so vital Irish attacking plans and he has added a huge workrate and accuracy to his armoury as well. Jonny's star continues to rise with his tireless displays in the boiler room making him odds-on to be on the Lions plane to New Zealand in the summer.

Where once Iain Henderson and Devin Toner were in a battle to pack down beside Paul O'Connell, now they form a strong duo themselves. Henderson has been given the nod ahead of other candidates and will look to repay that faith. At 6ft 11in, Toner is a match for Richie Gray in the line-outs and was a powerhouse in the November win over the All Blacks.

Verdict: A battle royale awaits in the engine room but it's too close to call.

Back row

Scotland: Josh Strauss, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson

Ireland: Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander

A bit of extra grunt has been added to Scotland's loose forwards with the inclusion of Josh Strauss, whose Warriors' form is rewarded on the test stage. Hamish Watson impressed in every facet of the openside game during the autumn, which Wilson's step to the blindside will not change much about his game. Cotter loves Wilson's defensive aggression and ability carry hard, while he also provides another target in the line-out.

The Ireland back row selection is one to strike fear into most international sides. Heaslip is still an outstanding eight with a brilliant rugby brain and the hands to match. Sean O'Brien is back up to speed after a frustrating run of injuries and his performance last time at Murrayfield in the 40-10 tanking of 2015 will send a shiver down the spine of Scotland fans who witnessed it. Then there is the irrepressible CJ Stander, the Irish rugby player of the year who can just about do it all from the blindside.

Verdict: Ireland have the edge across the back row.

Replacements

Scotland: Ross Ford, Gordon Reid, Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, John Barclay, Ali Price, Duncan Weir, Mark Bennett

Ireland: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, Kieran Marmion, Ian Keatley, Tommy Bowe

Cap centurion Ross Ford will help guide his Edinburgh teammate Simon Berghan when he makes his test debut and Cotter's intention is that Scotland will get an edge when the front rows are changed in the second half.

Tim Swinson is in brilliant form and will add to Scotland's game when he comes on, though Ultan Dillane is also a rising star in Ireland. John Barclay and Josh van der Flier are great options for the back row of either side.

How much change we will see in the backs remains to be seen but Tommy Bowe is a thoroughly pair of fresh legs to have at your disposal for the Ireland back row.

Verdict: Scotland have deliberately put experienced heads on the bench to give themselves an edge at the crucial moment but Ireland's strength is deeper.