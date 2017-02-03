Josh Strauss calls on Scotland to be ruthless in Ireland battle

Back row forward wants team to show appetite for the fight in Six Nations opener.

Fight: Josh Strauss is ready for battle this weekend SNS Group

Josh Strauss has called on Scotland to be up for a fight when they kick off the Six Nations against Ireland.

It is four years since the Thistle defeated the Shamrock in test rugby but Vern Cotter's team of 2017 is being tipped as one of the strongest in decades heading in to the championship.

Scotland have won on the opening weekend of the tournament just once since the Five Nations became Six in 2000 but in the past two years have been on the end of gut-wrenching narrow losses.

Glasgow Warriors back row Strauss says the way to stop that is to prepare for a battle.

He said: "We are very eager to start well and do well in the championship.

"In past years it has been frustrating being in close games where we just fall short.

"We just have to fight for it.

"It's not going to be easy because it is never easy. International rugby is one of the toughest things you can do."

Stuart Hogg spoke earlier in the week of a need to show Ireland less "respect" when they take the field at Murrayfield this time around.

Asked what he made of his Warriors teammate's remarks, Struass said: "I think we will have to be more ruthless. We have to come racing out the blocks.

"Against good teams you have to start well and be on the front foot.

"When [Hogg] talks about respect he is talking about starting a bit slow and feeling the game out - we cannot do that.

"We have to get stuck in right from the start and be ruthless."