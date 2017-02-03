  • STV
  • MySTV

Josh Strauss calls on Scotland to be ruthless in Ireland battle

STV

Back row forward wants team to show appetite for the fight in Six Nations opener.

Fight: Josh Strauss is ready for battle this weekend
Fight: Josh Strauss is ready for battle this weekend SNS Group

Josh Strauss has called on Scotland to be up for a fight when they kick off the Six Nations against Ireland.

It is four years since the Thistle defeated the Shamrock in test rugby but Vern Cotter's team of 2017 is being tipped as one of the strongest in decades heading in to the championship.

Scotland have won on the opening weekend of the tournament just once since the Five Nations became Six in 2000 but in the past two years have been on the end of gut-wrenching narrow losses.

Glasgow Warriors back row Strauss says the way to stop that is to prepare for a battle.

He said: "We are very eager to start well and do well in the championship.

"In past years it has been frustrating being in close games where we just fall short.

"We just have to fight for it.

"It's not going to be easy because it is never easy. International rugby is one of the toughest things you can do."

Stuart Hogg spoke earlier in the week of a need to show Ireland less "respect" when they take the field at Murrayfield this time around.

Asked what he made of his Warriors teammate's remarks, Struass said: "I think we will have to be more ruthless. We have to come racing out the blocks.

"Against good teams you have to start well and be on the front foot.

"When [Hogg] talks about respect he is talking about starting a bit slow and feeling the game out - we cannot do that.

"We have to get stuck in right from the start and be ruthless."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.