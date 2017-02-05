Laidlaw: Win over Ireland shows Scotland have changed

Vern Cotter's side started their Six Nations campaign with a 27-22 win over Ireland.

Greig Laidlaw believes Scotland have changed, shaking off their 'plucky losers' tag with a battling win over Ireland to start their Six Nations campaign.

The Dark Blues kicked off the tournament with a 27-22 win over Joe Schmidt's side at Murrayfield, giving them their first opening day win in 11 years.

Inspired by Stuart Hogg, Vern Cotter's side men looked on course for a storming victory before a second half comeback allowed Ireland to move ahead on the scoreboard.

However, Laidlaw's men held firm, with the captain slotting over two late penalties to secure a crucial win for the home team.

Asked if the win showed a change in mentality, Laidlaw said: "Yeah there is, definitely. We know what plays to go to when we're in tight games.

"It's the way we're coached during the week through Vern and the other coaches, we know how to build pressure on teams, gather field position and that's why we won.

"It was so pleasing to come back and close it out. Just to grab it back was so pleasing.

"It was a great team effort and one we're delighted to start the championship with.

"We just don't want to be getting beaten anymore, so it was so pleasing to get this over the line.

"The message was 'hold onto the ball', and it worked very well overall."