Glasgow Warriors sign Scotland centre Huw Jones 

Glasgow Warriors have announced the signing of Scotland centre Huw Jones on a two-year contract.

Jones will join the club this summer after leaving South African Super League side Stormers. The 23-year old will play club rugby in his homeland for the first time in his career.

Edinburgh-born Jones made his Scotland debut last year and scored two tries against Australia in November. He has four caps and started for Scotland in the Six Nations win over Ireland on Saturday.

He told Warriors' official website that his place in the national team set-up meant that a return home made sense and that he was pleased to be joining a side that looked to be improving on the European stage.

"It felt like the time was right to join Glasgow, having enjoyed my time in Cape Town playing Super Rugby," he said.

"Obviously playing for Scotland, it makes a lot of sense to be playing in Scotland and I was ready to make the move.

"Glasgow are doing very well this year and look like they could continue to do well over the next couple of years and the chance to be part of a successful club was a big factor when I was making my decision.

"Playing professional rugby in the Northern Hemisphere for the first time will be a great challenge. The Guinness PRO12 looks like an exciting championship with lots of strong teams and the European Rugby Champions Cup is obviously a massive competition too and one I'm looking forward to competing in if Glasgow qualify."

Warriors coach Gregor Townsend, who will leave the club to become Scotland coach at the end of the season, said: "It's great news that a player of Huw's ability and versatility will be joining the club next season.

"We first made contact with Huw three years ago when he was playing Varsity Cup rugby in Cape Town and it's been great to see how much he has developed at both Currie Cup and Super Rugby level.

"He also played very well for Scotland during the Autumn Tests and I'm sure he will fit in very well at Scotstoun next season."