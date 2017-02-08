  • STV
Laidlaw: Recent near misses in Paris fuel Scotland's belief

Physical and aggressive, subtle and clever is captain's recipe for Six Nations success

Belief: Greig Laidlaw wants an accurate performance to set the basis for another famous win SNS Group

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has admitted the close results on their last two trips to Paris are firing their belief they can get a result against France.

The Scots look to back up their impressive 27-22 win over Ireland with a second Six Nations victory this Sunday at the Stade de France.

Scotland turned down a kick for a draw in the build up to the 2015 World Cup as they tried and failed to get a victory, while the last Six Nations match between the teams in Paris saw France emerge 15-8 victors in a match where Scotland outscored them in tries by one to nil.

Asked about those previous near-misses, Laidlaw said: "It does give us a lot of belief. The last couple of times we've gone there we have been pretty close to them.

"We could have taken a draw in that pre-World Cup game but the players at the time wanted to go for the win and if we were a bit more accurate we might have got it.

"We need accuracy this weekend, and we need to be physical and aggressive because the French are big men.

"But we also need to be subtle and clever in our attack and move France about.

"If we can really play for 80 minutes then I think I would back out fitness - but that means we must be in the game right up to the death."

The last Scotland victory in France came 18-years-ago as a Gregor Townsend-inspired side won 36-22 to claim the last-ever Five Nations championship, before Italy joined the following year.

And the prospect of emulating Jim Telfer's side is an inspiration to Laidlaw.

The scrum half said: "Scotland haven't won in Paris since 1999 but we understand there is a reason for that - it's because France are a good team and it is a hard place to play.

"The team from '99 created that for themselves so it is up to us now as a group to go there and create something for us.

"I am really excited to be involved with this group of players. It is brilliant, it's good fun, hard work and it's grounded.

"But we know we've still not cracked it by any stretch of the imagination."

