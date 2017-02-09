  • STV
  • MySTV

Hamish Watson: Scotland must make fewer mistakes against France

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Flanker insists team can make big improvements from the thrilling win over Ireland

Character: Hamish Watson was delighted with Scotland's mental strength against Ireland
Character: Hamish Watson was delighted with Scotland's mental strength against Ireland SNS Group

Humble Hamish Watson has insisted Scotland have to make improvements to their game, despite the thrilling defeat of Ireland at Murrayfield.

The Scots notched up their first Six Nations opening weekend win since 2006 against Joe Schmidt's on-form side but the perfectionists in the Dark Blues camp were still disappointed by aspects of their play.

Now Watson and the rest of the squad are determined to iron out their deficiencies as they chase historic back-to-back victories.

The Edinburgh rugby flanker said: "By no stretch of the imagination was it a perfect performance.

"There is a lot of stuff I need to work on individually and as a team we need to improve a lot of things.

"There were a lot of mistakes and we could have maybe put the game to bed earlier.

"But it did show a lot of character to grind out that win and now the challenge is to put together a good one against France."

France possess a hulking pack of forwards and intend on out-muscling the visitors to the Stade de France, before releasing their thrilling array of attacking talent in the backs.

Vern Cotter has had the team meticulously studying the major threats to their hopes during the preparation in Edinburgh this week.

Watson said: "They are a very big pack and we have watched a lot of them.

"Their set piece is pretty decent - a good scrum and a good line-out - so we have been working a lot on that.

"In the first 20 minutes our scrum struggled a little bit against Ireland and gave away penalties so we have been working on that.

"It is going to pose a different threat to Ireland but it is nothing we can't deal with.

"It is a great challenge for our front five and for the whole pack."

Beating the odds and returning from Paris with a win would mark a first success away to France in the Six Nations era.

It has been 18 long years since the Thistle prevailed in the fixture - so long that 25-year-old Watson cannot even recall the match.

He said: "I'm not going to lie; I can't remember the last time we won there in 1999.

"I'm sure it was a great day though, and we will try and do the same.

"France away is tough for any team but it is a great opportunity to make some history."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.