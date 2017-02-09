Hamish Watson: Scotland must make fewer mistakes against France

Flanker insists team can make big improvements from the thrilling win over Ireland

Character: Hamish Watson was delighted with Scotland's mental strength against Ireland SNS Group

Humble Hamish Watson has insisted Scotland have to make improvements to their game, despite the thrilling defeat of Ireland at Murrayfield.

The Scots notched up their first Six Nations opening weekend win since 2006 against Joe Schmidt's on-form side but the perfectionists in the Dark Blues camp were still disappointed by aspects of their play.

Now Watson and the rest of the squad are determined to iron out their deficiencies as they chase historic back-to-back victories.

The Edinburgh rugby flanker said: "By no stretch of the imagination was it a perfect performance.

"There is a lot of stuff I need to work on individually and as a team we need to improve a lot of things.

"There were a lot of mistakes and we could have maybe put the game to bed earlier.

"But it did show a lot of character to grind out that win and now the challenge is to put together a good one against France."

France possess a hulking pack of forwards and intend on out-muscling the visitors to the Stade de France, before releasing their thrilling array of attacking talent in the backs.

Vern Cotter has had the team meticulously studying the major threats to their hopes during the preparation in Edinburgh this week.

Watson said: "They are a very big pack and we have watched a lot of them.

"Their set piece is pretty decent - a good scrum and a good line-out - so we have been working a lot on that.

"In the first 20 minutes our scrum struggled a little bit against Ireland and gave away penalties so we have been working on that.

"It is going to pose a different threat to Ireland but it is nothing we can't deal with.

"It is a great challenge for our front five and for the whole pack."

Beating the odds and returning from Paris with a win would mark a first success away to France in the Six Nations era.

It has been 18 long years since the Thistle prevailed in the fixture - so long that 25-year-old Watson cannot even recall the match.

He said: "I'm not going to lie; I can't remember the last time we won there in 1999.

"I'm sure it was a great day though, and we will try and do the same.

"France away is tough for any team but it is a great opportunity to make some history."