Hogg just wants to have fun as he comes of age for Scotland

Jamie Borthwick

The full back collects his 50th cap in Paris as his star shines ever-brighter in world rugby

Stuart Hogg wants to keep up the fun in Scotland jersey

Stuart Hogg is one of the most exciting rugby players in the world.

It did not happen overnight. The 24-year-old will win his 50th cap for Scotland at the Stade de France on Sunday afternoon and every appearance with the Thistle on his chest has matured him.

When Hogg was just 21 his raw, explosive talent saw him taken on the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia. He did not win full test honours under Warren Gatland that time, but few would bet against him being the first choice full back on this summer's New Zealand tour.

The making of the man whose two tries were pivotal in delivering an opening weekend win over Ireland came in the months after that Lions experience in 2013.

Hogg's form for Glasgow Warriors dipped to the extent that he could not bank on a starting berth for his club.

The player was still vital to Scotland and, under interim head coach Scott Johnson, he started every match of a forgettable campaign. The lowest point came in the final fixture, away to Wales.

Just 22 minutes were on the clock when Hogg, a frustrated figure throughout the spring, planted a shoulder on Welsh stand-off Dan Biggar. A red card was issued, Scotland lost 51-3 in front of delirious Cardiff crowd.

To compound a bad year, Hogg was dropped from the Warriors team that contested the Pro 12 final at Leinster in May 2014. Rumours swirled that he would leave Scotland to join Ulster. It was a crossroads for the Borderer.

Fast forward almost three years and the difference is remarkable. Hogg may joke that the biggest difference in him is "a wee bit of added weight" but Scotland's undisputed number 15 is a changed man.

A husband, father and a Scottish rugby icon.

And his favourite thing about pulling on that Dark Blue jersey now is "fun". Playing sport with a grin and a freedom to express yourself.

In an age of meticulous game-planning, video analysis and a bombardment of statistics, how tough is it to still see the game as a release rather than a burden?

Hogg said: "I think when you are playing off Finn Russell you are going to have to have some fun.

"He is kind of the joker within the squad.

"He just wants to play what is in front of him and it is great to have a guy like that at 10 who will marshal us around the field.

"When things are going well you are going to have some fun.

"I was fortunate enough to be on the end of two tries last weekend. Smile on my face, and that's what I'm after.

"I think if you're not having fun you're in the wrong sport."

Hogg's focus in Paris will be to stop Les Bleus enjoying themselves in front of a vociferous home crowd.

The 81,000 capacity arena can be a daunting place to go, with the Scots only claiming one win there, back in 1999.

But Hogg wants to embrace that challenge, and look to turn the power of the French public against their own.

He said: "It is a cracking stadium to play in. The French crowd are always on your back and it is quite hostile at times.

"But they are fairly quick to turn on their team as well if things aren't going their way.

"For us, it is very much about making that happen. We have to look after the ball for long periods, play in the right areas and make sure we are always going forward."

In many ways Hogg's journey in test rugby has mirrored Scotland's under Vern Cotter. A undoubted potential talent which is starting to show just what it can do.

When the explosive full back picks up his milestone half century of caps on Sunday much of Scotland's hopes of creating a historic moment in Paris will rest upon his shoulders.

He will meet that expectation with a smile.

