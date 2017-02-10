Stuart Hogg to become youngest Scotland player to reach 50 caps

Ryan Wilson misses out with elbow injury as John Barclay replaces him at back row.

Stuart Hogg: Star will earn his 50th cap against France. SNS

Stuart Hogg will become the youngest Scotland player to win 50 caps when he takes to the field in the Six Nations clash with France.

Full-back Hogg will reach the half century aged 24 years and 233 days, overtaking the record held by team-mate Richie Gray.

Head coach Vern Cotter has made one change to his starting 15 on Sunday with John Barclay coming in for Ryan Wilson at back row after the Glasgow Warriors ace suffered an elbow injury.

Scotland head to Paris on the back of a morale-boosting opening day win over Ireland at Murrayfield.

And Cotter believes Hogg will be critical to any success away from home.

He said: "Congratulations to Hoggy on what will be a special milestone.

"It's a fantastic personal achievement, especially at such a young age, which is a good indication of how talented an individual he is and how important he's been to Scotland teams over the past five years.

"He's a very exciting player and, at just 24, he has a huge amount to offer Scotland for many more years to come."

Scotland team to face France