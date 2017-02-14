  • STV
  • MySTV

Mark Bennett to join Edinburgh as trio exit Warriors 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Gordon Reid and Josh Strauss will also leave Scotstoun at the end of the season.

Switch: Mark Bennett will move along the M8.
Switch: Mark Bennett will move along the M8. SNS Group

Mark Bennett is to leave Glasgow Warriors for Edinburgh Rugby at the end of the season, with Gordon Reid and Josh Strauss also leaving Scotstoun.

The 24-year old centre has made 64 appearances for Warriors since 2012, scoring 20 tries.

Bennett said working with coach Duncan Hodge again was one of the reasons behind his move.

He said: "A key factor in my decision was that there's a young squad at Edinburgh, who are going in the right direction and I can feel like I can add to that.

"At 24 I think I could be one of the older boys in the Edinburgh backline, which would be a new experience for me but one that I'm looking forward to next season.

"I've also worked with Duncan Hodge before as part of the Scotland setup and I like his approach to the game as well, I think he is a very good coach and I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Loosehead prop Reid, who has 21 Scotland caps, will draw a line under seven years playing for Glasgow.

Scotland number eight Strauss will be moving to a new club, having enjoyed five successful years in Glasgow after joining from South African side Lions.

Warriors coach Gregor Townsend said: "Although there is a lot of rugby still to be played this season, I'd like to acknowledge and thank Gordy, Josh and Mark's invaluable contributions since they joined the club.

"We look forward to them ending their time at the Warriors with the same commitment and skill they have shown already this season and wish them well in the next stages of their careers."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.