Mark Bennett to join Edinburgh as trio exit Warriors 

Switch: Mark Bennett will move along the M8. SNS Group

Mark Bennett is to leave Glasgow Warriors for Edinburgh Rugby at the end of the season, with Gordon Reid and Josh Strauss also leaving Scotstoun.

The 24-year old centre has made 64 appearances for Warriors since 2012, scoring 20 tries.

Bennett said working with coach Duncan Hodge again was one of the reasons behind his move.

He said: "A key factor in my decision was that there's a young squad at Edinburgh, who are going in the right direction and I can feel like I can add to that.

"At 24 I think I could be one of the older boys in the Edinburgh backline, which would be a new experience for me but one that I'm looking forward to next season.

"I've also worked with Duncan Hodge before as part of the Scotland setup and I like his approach to the game as well, I think he is a very good coach and I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Loosehead prop Reid, who has 21 Scotland caps, will draw a line under seven years playing for Glasgow.

Scotland number eight Strauss will be moving to a new club, having enjoyed five successful years in Glasgow after joining from South African side Lions.

Warriors coach Gregor Townsend said: "Although there is a lot of rugby still to be played this season, I'd like to acknowledge and thank Gordy, Josh and Mark's invaluable contributions since they joined the club.

"We look forward to them ending their time at the Warriors with the same commitment and skill they have shown already this season and wish them well in the next stages of their careers."