Greig Laidlaw ruled out of rest of Six Nations campaign

The Scotland captain will miss the remaining three games with an ankle injury.

Greig Laidlaw: Scrum-half suffered injury in Paris. SNS

Scotland have been dealt a blow with captain Greig Laidlaw being ruled out of the rest of their Six Nations campaign.

The scrum-half suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's defeat to France and will be sidelined for the remaining three games.

He was substituted in the first half in the 22-16 loss in Paris with Ali Price replacing him with more than an hour left on the clock.

A scan undertaken at his club, Gloucester, confirmed he suffered ligament damage and the 31-year-old will see a specialist later in the week to determine how long he will spend out.

Scotland still have to play Wales at home and England at Twickenham before closing the campaign against Italy at Murrayfield.

The Scots beat Ireland 27-22 in the opening game of the tournament. It was their first opening win in a decade.