The Six Nations squad took part in a bizarre training drill during their Open Day.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5324229248001-watch-scotland-stars-become-hungry-hippos-in-training.jpg" />

Scotland's players may have suffered late disappointment against France in the Six Nations on Sunday but they showed they still have an appetite for success in training on Wednesday.

A depleted squad trained in front of supporters at Oriam before meeting the fans to sign autographs and pose for pictures but the most eye-catching moment came from one odd part of their coaching session.

The players scrabbled in competition to retrieve plastic balls in a training drill that was very similar to children's game Hungry Hungy Hippos.