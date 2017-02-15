Watch Scotland stars become 'Hungry Hippos' in training
The Six Nations squad took part in a bizarre training drill during their Open Day.
Scotland's players may have suffered late disappointment against France in the Six Nations on Sunday but they showed they still have an appetite for success in training on Wednesday.
A depleted squad trained in front of supporters at Oriam before meeting the fans to sign autographs and pose for pictures but the most eye-catching moment came from one odd part of their coaching session.
The players scrabbled in competition to retrieve plastic balls in a training drill that was very similar to children's game Hungry Hungy Hippos.