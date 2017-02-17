  • STV
Duncan Hodge waiting on Edinburgh job he would 'love' to keep

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Interim head coach hopes to take on the role full-time as talks continue over future

Boss: Duncan Hodge has been in charge for five months as interim head coach
Boss: Duncan Hodge has been in charge for five months as interim head coach SNS Group

Edinburgh Rugby interim head coach Duncan Hodge would "love to carry on" with the job full-time - but has admitted he is still in the dark over the future.

Hodge has been in charge at Edinburgh since September, when South African coach Alan Solomons was relieved of his duties following a disappointing start to the Pro 12 campaign.

Scotland's director of rugby Scott Johnson oversees both the professional clubs in the country, and was quoted in the weekend's Sunday Times that he was still unsure of Hodge's future role.

In an interview with the paper, Johnson said: "Duncan Hodge is a good young Scottish coach.

"We're working out where he best fits."

Asked where he sees his future within the Scottish Rugby coaching structure, Hodge emphasised he wants to land the Edinburgh head coach role on a permanent basis.

The former Scotland national team attack coach said: "I would love to carry on doing what I'm doing.

"But that's [not up to me] and we will just have to wait and see how that pans out."

Pressed on whether talks were taking place to win the job full-time, Hodge added: "Like I say, that's ongoing just now."

Edinburgh play Leinster in Dublin on Friday night knowing their slender chances of making a run at the Pro 12 top six - and a place in next season's European Champions Cup - hang by a thread.

The capital club have won just one of their last six league matches and sit fourth from bottom - nine points off sixth-placed Scarlets, and 15 points adrift of the Pro 12 championship play-offs.

Hodge said: "We know we haven't won many away games so we need to start that now.

"After [Leinster] we are back at home for two weeks so it is a big three weeks ahead of us."

Asked if a top six finish for the first time since 2010 was still achievable, he said: "It all depends on the next three weeks. We will know a lot more then."

