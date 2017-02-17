Injury rules Josh Strauss out of Six Nations campaign

The Glasgow Warriors number eight joins captain Greig Laidlaw on the sidelines.

Josh Strauss: Scotland star is out of the Six Nations. SNS

Scotland have suffered another Six Nations injury blow after Josh Strauss was ruled out of the rest of the championship.

The number eight was hurt during Scotland's 22-16 defeat to France in Paris, suffering a blow to his kidney.

Scans in both Paris and Edinburgh revealed the full extent of the injury and Strauss will not feature in Vern Cotter's remaining matches against Italy, England and Wales.

Strauss joins Greig Laidlaw on the sidelines after the captain's ankle injury proved to be as serious as first feared.

The 30-year-old has returned to Glasgow Warriors for treatment just days after the PRO12 side announced he would depart at the end of the campaign.