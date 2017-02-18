  • STV
  • MySTV

Edinburgh seen off by Joe Carberry-inspired Leinster

PA

Edinburgh lost 39-10 to Leinster in the Pro 12 match at the RDS on Friday night.

Scorer: Duncan Weir's lone seven pointer was sandwiched by Leinster scores.
Scorer: Duncan Weir's lone seven pointer was sandwiched by Leinster scores. SNS Group

Joey Carbery marked his first start since December with two tries as Leinster earned a 39-10 PRO12 bonus point win over Edinburgh at the RDS.

Back in blue following ankle surgery, Carbery pressed his Ireland claims with a lively display but flanker Josh van der Flier's shoulder injury will cause concern for Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.

Winger Barry Daly's second ever try for the province was the difference at half-time, Leinster leading 8-3 despite Edinburgh having a lot of front-foot ball.

A run of tries from Carbery (2) and Daly between the 47th and 55th minutes saw Leo Cullen's men take a firm grip on proceedings as they moved temporarily to the top of the PRO12 table.

The final quarter brought about three more tries, Duncan Weir's lone seven-pointer for Edinburgh being sandwiched by further scores from Leinster's man-of-the-match Dan Leavy and fellow replacement Bryan Byrne.

After a frenetic opening with both sides preying on turnovers, it was the hosts who nipped ahead in the ninth minute. Leavy scooped up a loose ruck ball to charge into the 22 and fly-half Carbery's skip pass paved the way for Daly to dive over in the left corner.

However, Lenster's forward resources were tested with Dominic Ryan (HIA) and van der Flier both departing during a bruising first quarter that saw Edinburgh have much of the possession.

The Scots laid a prolonged siege to the Leinster try-line, with Cornell du Preez and Magnus Bradbury both prominent, but they had no points to show for it after Leavy forced a ruck penalty.

The pace finally slackened as Carbery and Weir swapped penalties, but Edinburgh would have been at least level at the break had Tom Brown held onto Chris Dean's long pass following the centre's classy break.

The attritional nature of the game also saw Rory O'Loughlin and Dave Kearney replaced, with Carbery having to move to full-back and Luke McGrath soon moving to the wing. It was Carbery who finished off Leinster's second try in the 47th minute, carrying Damien Hoyland with him over the whitewash after a maul had gone close.

A lightning quick move, sparked by Noel Reid's well-timed pass and carried on by McGrath and Jamison Gibson-Park, saw Carbery swiftly complete his brace. Gibson-Park then increased his influence from scrum half with a cracking pass that took out two defenders for Daly's 55th-minute bonus point score.

Leavy burst off the back of a maul for try number five and although the replays of George Turner's brilliant one-handed offload for Weir's touchdown drew appreciative applause from the home crowd, Leinster had the final say when Bryan Byrne, who had to slot into the back row, barged over from five metres out and Ross Byrne added his third successful conversion.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.