Edinburgh name Richard Cockerill as new head coach

Richard Cockerill has been named as the new head coach of Edinburgh Rugby from next season.

The former England international has signed a two-year contract with the capital club with acting coach Duncan Hodge reverting to the role of backs coach.

Cockerill helped lead Leicester to three Premiership titles in 2009, 2010 and 2013 and helped the Tigers reach the 2009 Heineken Cup final.

He said: "I am very much looking forward to a new challenge and the opportunity at Edinburgh Rugby ticked all the boxes.

"It's a real rugby city, and the club has a lot of potential to grow on, and off, the pitch.

"The conversations I had with Mark Dodson and Scott Johnson were instrumental in understanding what the vision for Edinburgh Rugby is and it is a project I'm excited to be a part of.

"I'm also relishing the chance of coaching in the Guinness PRO12, which is a new league for me, and working with a clearly talented group of players."