Barclay named as captain for Scotland's clash with Wales

Scotland have made five changes to the starting line-up for the match at Murrayfield.

Skipper: Barclay has been handed the armband. SNS Group

John Barclay has been named as Scotland captain for the Six Nations clash with Wales.

The flanker took the armband when Greg Laidlaw went off injured against France and Vern Cotter has put his faith in the 30-year old for the match at Murrayfield.

The Scarlets player, who has 57 international caps, was an injury doubt himself after sustaining a head knock in Paris but he has been declared fit to play.

"John has played a vital role in our leadership group and has led by example throughout this and previous campaigns," coach Vern Cotter said. "It was disappointing to lose Greig, however we operate a system of shared leadership in this squad, which has supported this transition.

"It'll be a proud moment for John and one he thoroughly deserves."

Cotter has made five changes to his team for Saturday. Back-row Ryan Wilson replaces the injured Josh Strauss, who will miss all of the remaining games. Harlequins wing Tim Visser comes in for Sean Maitland, who has a rib injury.

Ali Price replaces Laidlaw while there are two tactical changes. Gordon Reid and John Hardie make their first starts of the campaign, replacing Allan Dell and Hamish Watson.

Scotland team to play Wales