Visser: Wales game is make or break for Scotland's Six Nations

Winger makes his first start of 2017 with Scots' championship hopes on the line

Pitoval: Tim Visser believes the Wales match is make or break for Vern Cotter's men SNS Group

Scotland winger Tim Visser has admitted their Six Nations hopes are on the line against Wales.

The dark blues have one win and one defeat from two games going into the Murrayfield showdown with Rob Howley's men.

Visser makes his first appearance of the 2017 championship, replacing the injured Sean Maitland, and he believes he is coming in to the side at a pivotal moment.

The 28 cap, 11 try back said: "If we get a win here then we're in a good position going forward, and a position we want to be in.

"I've learned in the last couple of years that our Six Nations results can make or break in only one game.

"This can be our break in the championship and it is important we get a result here."

Visser has been turning out for club side Harlequins as he waited Vern Cotter to hand him his chance, but the former Edinburgh Rugby star has been flying north to train with the national team.

And he has seen enough from the group to suggest that confidence has not been affected by the tight loss to France a fortnight ago.

Visser said: "I think it has been really positive. I've obviously been watching from down in London after playing for Quins for the last couple of weeks but, especially that Ireland game, it was really uplifting.

"From what I gather we were full of confidence going to France and, with our track record against them, we hoped to pick up a win there.

"We obviously didn't, but there is still a lot of confidence going in to this game."