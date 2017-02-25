  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland keep Six Nation hopes alive with win over Wales

STV

Vern Cotter's side have won both home matches in the Six Nations so far.

Victory: Scotland have won both matches at home.
Victory: Scotland have won both matches at home. SNS Group

Scotland ended 10 years of hurt against Wales as they kept alive their Six Nations title hopes at Murrayfield.

Wings Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser scored second-half tries, while 19 points from fly-half Finn Russell saw Scotland home 29-13 as they posted a first victory over Wales since 2007.

Wales' hopes of a 10th successive win in the fixture were thwarted, despite them building a seven-point lead approaching the interval through wing Liam Williams' try, plus two Leigh Halfpenny penalties and a conversion.

But Wales, their hopes of Six Nations silverware in ruins following two defeats on the bounce, could not capitalise after showing early promise as they failed to muster a single point in the second half.

Buoyant Scotland will now head to Twickenham in pursuit of a first Triple Crown for 27 years when they face England on March 11, having beaten Wales by a biggest margin since 1993.

It was a high-class second 40 minutes by the Scots, who as well as keeping Wales scoreless after the break collected 20 points themselves as they thoroughly deserved a victory that backed up their impressive triumph against Ireland earlier this month.

For Wales, it is back to the drawing board, but life is not about to get any easier as their remaining two Six Nations games are against Ireland and France.

Both teams had five points after the first two games of this season's tournament, making this latest meeting between them pivotal in terms of maintaining any title hopes beyond this weekend.

And the early exchanges did not disappoint in terms of attacking intent, with an emphasis placed on trying to exploit space, but watertight defences initially dominated.

Russell kicked Scotland into a fifth-minute lead, but Wales quickly drew level through a Halfpenny strike as he edged closer towards 600 Test points.

Wales appeared marginally quicker in terms of thought and deed, and they illustrated it brilliantly through a superbly-executed try 16 minutes before the break that owed everything to scrum-half Rhys Webb's rapid thinking.

He took a quick penalty 30 metres out from Scotland's line, made headway, then delivered a superb pass to half-back partner Dan Biggar before possession was rapidly shipped wide and Williams crossed for his third try in this season's Six Nations.

Halfpenny effortlessly added the touchline conversion, and Wales almost extended their lead just two minutes later, only for Webb to turn villain on this occasion as he was penalised for pulling back Stuart Hogg during a menacing attack that had Scotland's defence in rapid retreat.

Russell's second successful penalty cut the gap, only for Halfpenny to cancel it out through a 35-metre strike that restored Wales' seven-point advantage approaching the interval.

But Halfpenny then missed a 40-metre penalty chance during the half's closing stages, and Scotland prospered. They established a strong attacking position after clever work by Hogg freed Seymour, and centre Huw Jones was only hauled down five metres from the line before Wales flanker Justin Tipuric won crucial turnover ball.

Wales, though, could not completely clear the danger, and there was enough time for Russell to complete his penalty hat-trick, reducing the visiting side's advantage to four points at the break.

And Scotland continued their resurgence immediately after half-time, rocking Wales back on their heels through a sweeping attack that ended with Visser drifting across from his wing and sending Seymour over with a superbly-timed pass.

Russell added the conversion - his touchline kick went over off the post - and Wales suddenly had it all to do, trailing by three points after being in control for much of the opening period.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies and Scotland scrum-half Ali Price both then made clean breaks as the game began to open up, but it was the hosts that kept the scoreboard ticking when Russell calmly booted another penalty for his fifth successful strike from five attempts.

Wales, with lock Luke Charteris appearing off the bench after recovering from injury, regained some momentum in terms of territory, and Webb was only denied a try by Visser's tackle that forced him marginally over the touchline.

And Visser then sealed the deal for Scotland, sprinting over following a brilliant Hogg pass, and Russell's conversion completed an outstanding second-half display that he sealed with a long-range penalty.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.