Scotland 'on a roll' ahead of England clash says Cotter

Scotland are "on a roll" ahead of their next Six Nations clash against England according to Vern Cotter, with the Dark Blues chasing their first Triple Crown in 27 years.

The Dark Blues pulled off a second half comeback to see off Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, racking up 20 unanswered points through Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser after the break.

The Scots will now head to Twickenham in two weeks' time to take on England, hoping to ring up a clean sweep of victories against the Home Nations.

"We're on a roll," said Cotter when asked whether Scotland are on course to beat England, before adding with a nervous grin: "That's a joke obviously. We know how hard Twickenham is..

"John did a great job out there steadying the ship while the young players put a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the game.

"This means we are still in the competition and we can now get back to work on Monday and prepare for England."

"I'm really happy for a number of reasons," he continued. "We set out to win the game but at half-time we weren't particularly well placed to do that.

"The players adjusted well after the break and I thought we scored a couple of nice tries and transferred pressure back onto Wales.

"Some of the little things we needed to tidy up and bring in some intensity. The boys did really well. We realised we were watching them play rather than playing ourselves.

"We decided we could influence the outcome if we did a few things. I'm very proud of that response.

"The boys went out and started talking the game to the Welsh and the result is that for the first time in a while we can sit here and talk about beating Wales. Hats off to the players for a great performance."