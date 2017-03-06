  • STV
  • MySTV

Hines: England players under pressure to keep up winning run

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Scotland coach shares personal insight into 'fear' of sustaining an unbeaten record

Burden: Nathan Hines felt under pressure at Clermont during the club's unbeaten run
Burden: Nathan Hines felt under pressure at Clermont during the club's unbeaten run SNS Group

The burden of carrying a 17 game unbeaten record could "paralyse" the England players, according to Scotland coach Nathan Hines.

England will equal the All Blacks' record of consecutive test match victories if they can defeat Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

But rather than add to the daunting task that lies ahead of the Scottish players, Hines said Eddie Jones' team could be playing in fear of losing their stunning run of wins.

The former Scotland second row revealed an insight into coping with expectation when he was a player in France - under current head coach Vern Cotter.

Hines said: "When I was at Clermont we had a run of 77 [games unbeaten] at home. That is a burden.

"The pressure of thinking: 'Am I going to be part of the team that loses this record?' 

"That can be paralysing at times.

"I went in to games thinking: 'I don't want to be part of that team [that loses]'.

"So I don't think we have any expectations on us. Obviously we haven't won there since 1983.

"We are just going to focus on what we can do to win the game. All the other stuff is irrelevant really."

England have the home advantage in the penultimate weekend of the Six Nations and Twickenham has been a graveyard of Scottish hopes for the last four decades.

But Hines believes the current group are mentally capable of dealing with the hostility of the London crowd.

He said: "It is like any other [away] arena really.

"It is loud. It's not your own. And it makes you need more resolve.

"You have to be stronger and rely a little bit more on one another, rather than relying on drawing on positive energy from the crowd."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.