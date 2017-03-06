Hines: England players under pressure to keep up winning run

Scotland coach shares personal insight into 'fear' of sustaining an unbeaten record

Burden: Nathan Hines felt under pressure at Clermont during the club's unbeaten run SNS Group

The burden of carrying a 17 game unbeaten record could "paralyse" the England players, according to Scotland coach Nathan Hines.

England will equal the All Blacks' record of consecutive test match victories if they can defeat Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

But rather than add to the daunting task that lies ahead of the Scottish players, Hines said Eddie Jones' team could be playing in fear of losing their stunning run of wins.

The former Scotland second row revealed an insight into coping with expectation when he was a player in France - under current head coach Vern Cotter.

Hines said: "When I was at Clermont we had a run of 77 [games unbeaten] at home. That is a burden.

"The pressure of thinking: 'Am I going to be part of the team that loses this record?'

"That can be paralysing at times.



"I went in to games thinking: 'I don't want to be part of that team [that loses]'.

"So I don't think we have any expectations on us. Obviously we haven't won there since 1983.

"We are just going to focus on what we can do to win the game. All the other stuff is irrelevant really."

England have the home advantage in the penultimate weekend of the Six Nations and Twickenham has been a graveyard of Scottish hopes for the last four decades.

But Hines believes the current group are mentally capable of dealing with the hostility of the London crowd.

He said: "It is like any other [away] arena really.

"It is loud. It's not your own. And it makes you need more resolve.

"You have to be stronger and rely a little bit more on one another, rather than relying on drawing on positive energy from the crowd."