Hamish Watson back as Scotland name team to face England

Hamish Watson will return to the Scotland team for the clash with England at Twickenham on Sunday.

The flanker replaces the injured John Hardie from the side that defeated Wales 29-13 two weeks ago.

Coach Vern Cotter has not made any other changes to a team that finds itself in contention for the championship but faces its toughest test so far against Eddie Jones' side.

The Scots are seeking a first win in England since 1983 and a first Triple Crown since 1990, while England are aiming to equal New Zealand's record of 18-straight Test wins for a tier-one nation.

Scotland have won two of their first three RBS 6 Nations games for the first time since 2006, their home victories over Ireland and Wales placing them third in the table going into the penultimate round.

They also hold a highest placing of fifth in the World Rugby Rankings.

"We have another two games to go in this championship and this next one is obviously pretty important," said Cotter.

"There's a lot to play for and several reasons why we should be able to get up for this game.

"We've rested, recovered and prepared as best we can for this game. We've asked some questions of ourselves and the areas we think we can improve and we're confident we can play better as a team.

"That's our next challenge, to step that up."

He added: "The challenge is for us to combine the best parts of our performances so far in this campaign in to one excellent performance at Twickenham this Saturday.

"We'll need that to put us in a position to win this game and will enjoy the challenge of doing that against an England team that hasn't lost in a while."

Scotland team v England

Backs: Hogg (Glasgow), Seymour (Glasgow), Jones (Stormers), Dunbar (Glasgow), Visser (Harlequins), Russell (Glasgow), Price (Glasgow).

Fronts: Reid (Glasgow), Brown (Glasgow), Fagerson (Glasgow), R Gray (Toulouse), J Gray (Glasgow), Barclay (Scarlets, capt), Watson (Edinburgh), Wilson (Glasgow)

Replacements: Ford (Edinburgh), Dell (Edinburgh), Berghan (Edinburgh), Swinson (Glasgow), Du Preez (Edinburgh), Pyrgos (Glasgow), Weir (Edinburgh), Bennett (Glasgow).