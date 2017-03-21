Huw Jones ruled out for five months with hamstring tear

The Scotland centre will miss the summer tour of Australia and Fiji.

Blow: Jones will be out until August. SNS Group

Scotland centre Huw Jones will spend the next five months on the sidelines after tearing his hamstring.

Jones had been in contention for a place in the British and Irish Lions squad and will now miss out, in addition to being ruled out of Scotland's summer tour of Australia and Fiji.

The 23-year old suffered the injury during Scotland's final Six Nations match, the 29-0 win over Italy.

Jones is set to join Glasgow Warriors from South African side Stormers this summer. His current club confirmed the injury, saying: "DHL Stormers centre Huw Jones has torn his hamstring playing for Scotland in the Six Nations and will undergo surgery in London.

"This means that Jones will not be able to train for four to five months as he joins fellow DHL Stormers midfielders Juan de Jongh and Damian de Allende on the sidelines."

