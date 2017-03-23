Stuart Hogg named as Six Nations' best player again

The full back retains the personal accolade after another outstanding campaign.

Stuart Hogg celebrates the full-time whistle against Italy. SNS

Scotland's Stuart Hogg has been named as the 2017 Six Nations Player of the Championship for the second consecutive year.

The 24-year-old full back, who plays his club rugby with Glasgow Warriors, was selected from a shortlist of 12 outstanding players from the tournament by a public vote.

Hogg ran in two first-half tries in Scotland's opening 27-22 win over Ireland and added another try in Paris when they lost 22-16.

His pace and trickery was influential to the extent his early injury against England at Twickenham contributed to Scotland's 61-21 defeat.

Hogg returned to play a leading role in the closing 29-0 victory over Italy with him setting up two tries.

Here's some of the highlights from Hogg's Six Nations campaign which saw Scotland finish fourth with wins over Ireland, Wales and Italy.