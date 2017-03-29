  • STV
Edinburgh Rugby want to take frustration out on La Rochelle

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Cornell du Preez reveals confrontations at training as players look for change in fortune

Tough: Cornell du Preez is part of a process of trying to steady the ship at Edinburgh Rugby SNS Group

Cornell du Preez has revealed an extra edge to Edinburgh Rugby's preparations as the squad take out their frustration at their poor form.

The back row was on the field as Edinburgh sunk to a sixth successive defeat last week, as hosts Scarlets secured a bonus point inside the first half in Wales.

Du Preez said the players are carrying the burden of the blame for their disjointed performances, which has led to confrontations on the training field as interim boss Duncan Hodge attempts to spark them back to the form they have shown only in glimpses this season.

Du Preez said: "There have been a lot of individual errors that have cost us games.

"We've only got ourselves to blame for it.

"[Tuesday] was a pretty tough [training] session with a few handbags thrown around as well.

"That's understandable because boys are frustrated that we aren't doing well - because we do have a squad to do well."

Edinburgh break from the Pro 12 this weekend to host high-flying French side La Rochelle in the European Challenge Cup.

The capital side seem to have saved their best for the competition this year - beating English giants Harlequins home and away and staging a stirring comeback win over Parisian big spenders Stade Francais.

By contrast they have won just four of their 18 Pro 12 games.

Du Preez said: "It is great being in Europe and testing yourself against class teams like La Rochelle.

"I think you see the same in football - you look at the Champions League then you look at their domestic leagues and it often looks different.

"It is something fresh, we are back at Murrayfield hoping for a big crowd and it could be an exciting day for us."

The South African-born forward made his Scotland debut during the Six Nations as a replacement for Ryan Wilson during the punishing 61-21 Calcutta Cup defeat at Twickenham.

And Du Preez, who qualified to play for the Scots last year under residency rules, said the experience of collecting his first two caps is spurring him on to get even better.

He said: "Obviously it wasn't a great day for us as a team but getting on and getting that international cap was a massive honour.

"It is something that makes you hungry to be there again.

"Every time you pull that [Scotland] jersey on is a surreal feeling, and definitely something you want to do again and again."

