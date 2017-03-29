Nick Grigg: Glasgow Warriors want even more European glory

Trophy-chasing Warriors not content with a first-ever quarter final appearance

Buzz: Nick Grigg has been in fine form since making his Warriors debut just one year ago SNS Group

Glasgow Warriors are not content with their historic Champions Cup progress to date, according to centre Nick Grigg.

The 24-year-old has played his part in a European campaign that saw the Warriors qualify for the last eight for the first ever time.

But ahead of a quarter final tie against the reigning champions Saracens, Grigg said Glasgow will not rest on their laurels, with glory in the final at Murrayfield sitting top of their agenda.

Grigg said: "There is a buzz. We made history making the quarter finals for the first ever, but we don't want to stop there.

"We want to create even bigger history and go on to the final and win that.

"If we play well and everything goes to plan on the day then we can do it.

"We came through the so-called 'Pool of Death' with Munster, Leicester and Racing and we take a lot of confidence from those games.

"We know if we can put in those levels of performance then we can beat those calibre of teams."

New Zealand-born Grigg moved to Glasgow two years ago to pursue his career in the country of his grandfather, who was from Ayrshire.

The 5ft 9in centre has rocketed into contention for Gregor Townsend's first choice XV with a string of accomplished displays since making his debut just over a year ago.

Now he finds himself lining up against the likes of former All Black Charles Piutau, now of Ulster, and Tonga international Telusa Veaiunu, who stars for Leicester Tigers after years playing in New Zealand and Australia.

Grigg, who trained with Vern Cotter's Scotland squad during the last autumn test series, said: "It's exciting. Last year I got my debut for [Glasgow] and this year I've been given a lot of opportunities.

"Over the year I have grown as a player, coming against these top teams and top players - guys who I know from back home who were huge names among professional rugby.

"I was just playing club rugby then, and now I'm coming up against them. It is a great challenge, I love it.

"Most of the Saracens team is full of stars isn't it?

"I guess at the end of the day if you work harder than your opposite number then you should come out on top."