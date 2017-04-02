  • STV
  • MySTV

Saracens end Glasgow Warriors' outstanding European run

PA

Gregor Townsend's side were knocked out of the semi finals with a 38-13 defeat.

Glasgow Warriors' Adam Ashe in action.
Glasgow Warriors' Adam Ashe in action. SNS

Saracens will face Munster in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup after bringing Glasgow's European adventure to a halt with a conclusive 38-13 victory at Allianz Park. 

Two tries from Chris Ashton and one apiece by Marcelo Bosch and Brad Barritt kept the champions on course for a successful title defence, while man of the match Owen Farrell contributed four penalties and three conversions.

Ashton advanced and damaged his British and Irish prospects in the space of 18 minutes, producing a magnificent finish only to then expose his fragile defence by waving over wing Lee Jones. 

Saracens led 14-3 at the interval and apart from a spell early in the second half when Glasgow threatened a fightback after crossing through Jones, the outcome never looked in doubt. 

It was a comprehensive rout of opponents who were appearing in the knockout stage for the first time, delivered in front in an Allianz Park-record crowd of 15,000. 

Glasgow contributed 6,000 of that number and the noise and colour generated by the Warriors' supporters contributed to a fine occasion that never quite ignited on the pitch. 

The double winners did not need to be at their best to make a successful sixth consecutive visit to the quarter-finals and they won with fuel left in the tank, their late flurry inspired by the arrival of replacement hooker Schalk Brits. 

Munster are their next European assignment and in three weeks' time they must visit the Aviva Stadium, the setting for Wasps' collapse before Leinster on Saturday.

Glasgow were forced to make two try-saving tackles at the corner flags inside the opening five minutes after Saracens plundered an early turnover and counter-attacked with great precision. 

First Jones kept out Ashton and then Stuart Hogg denied Sean Maitland, although on the second attempt the champions might have been better served had Alex Goode looked inside to Richard Wigglesworth for the final pass. 

Having weathered the initial onslaught, Glasgow settled and began to make an impression on the home defence for the first time only to trail to three Farrell penalties. 

Not for the first time Saracens were stripped of the ball, Wigglesworth being dispossessed by opposite number Henry Pyrgos to bring one promising attack to a close, but on the half hour mark the visiting whitewash was breached. 

Waves of runners made dents before Billy Vunipola made a bulldozing run that created an opportunity that still needed plenty of finishing. 

Barritt sucked in two defenders and slipped a superb ball out of the tackle to Ashton, who drove forwards before rolling over the line as despairing Glasgow sought to halt his charge. 

The race to the whitewash was on when space was created for a second Ashton try only for Hogg to nudge the wing into touch, the Lions full-back coming to the rescue once more.

Openside Jackson Wray had an eventful start to the second half, preventing Finn Russell from capitalising on an opportunist hack downfield and then flattening Jones under the high ball with a challenge that was on the cusp of illegality. 

Saracens are famed for their 'wolfpack' defence, but it was exposed in the 49th minutes as Jones took revenge for the hit from Wray by scoring a soft try in the corner. 

Russell lofted a kick into the left corner and Jones pounced, catching the ball and then evading feeble grabs from Goode and Ashton to touch down. 

The stage was set for a Glasgow comeback, but instead they were breached for a second time 10 minutes later after facing a period of mounting pressure that ended with some lame tackling of their own. 

A clearance reached only as far as Ashton and following runs from Vunipola and Barritt, the ball was fed to Bosch who stepped his way past the white shirts and over. 

Barritt touched down as the beneficiary of a superb offload from Schalk Brits and Ashton grabbed his second before flanker Ryan Wilson scored a consolation in an action-packed final 10 minutes.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.