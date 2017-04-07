Townsend's Scotland to begin with historic test match

Scottish Rugby have confirmed details of the summer tour under the new head coach.

Rematch: Scotland will face Italy in Singapore. SNS Group

Gregor Townsend will begin his work as Scotland coach with tests against Italy, Australia and Fiji, Scottish Rugby has confirmed.

Townsend will leave Glasgow Warriors to succeed Vern Cotter as the national team's head coach this summer and his side will face familiar opponents in unfamiliar surroundings in June.

Italy, who Scotland defeated 29-0 in the last match of this year's Six Nations, will be the opposition on June 10 in what will be the first tier one test to be played in Singapore.

Scotland will then travel to face Australia in Sydney on June 17 and Fiji in Suva a week later.

Townsend said he was looking forward to tough tests for his players as he looks to build on Cotter's work.

"We're pleased to confirm our 2017 summer tour will take us to Singapore, Sydney and Suva, where our players will relish the challenges presented by tough opposition, travel and climate in a concentrated and intense period of rugby," he said.

"Touring builds strong bonds in a group and, in addition our preparation camp, this time together will be invaluable for our new coaching team as we strive to further improve the squad."