Alainu'uese signs new contract with Glasgow Warriors

STV

The New Zealand second row will remain at the Scotstoun club until May 2019.

Brian Alainu'uese: Second row extends his stay in Glasgow.
Brian Alainu'uese: Second row extends his stay in Glasgow.

Glasgow Warriors have announced second row Brian Alainu'uese has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Scotstoun until May 2019.

Alainu'uese joined the Warriors from New Zealand side Waikato last October on a deal until the end of the season.

The Kiwi has made 15 appearances for Gregor Townsend's side, being named Guinness PRO12 man of the match last month in the 47-17 win over the Newport Gwent Dragons.

The 23-year-old also made two appearances in Super Rugby last season as part of incoming Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie's Chiefs side.

Speaking to the club's official website, Alainu'uese said he was looking forward to the challenges the Warriors will face.

He said: "I've really enjoyed my time in Glasgow. I've extended my contract for two years and I'm excited for what lies ahead.

"I have to pinch myself when the supporters chant my name, I've never had that before and that gets me going and keeps me playing hard for the team and the fans.

"It'll be good to work with Dave Rennie again next season but at the moment I'm just focusing on Gregor (Townsend) and Dan (McFarland) and doing what they want me to do."

Outgoing head coach Townsend welcomed Alainu'uese's decision to stay at Scotstoun and said the future is bright for the 23-year-old.

He said: "He has made a number of improvements both physically and in his set-piece play, and he played well during the Six Nations window.

"We believe that there is a lot more to come from him and we're delighted that he'll continue his development at Scotstoun over the next two years."

