Hogg and Seymour only Scots included in Lions Squad 

The Glasgow Warriors duo will head with the squad to take on New Zealand in the summer.

Selected: Duo picked for tour of New Zealand SNS Group

Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour have been named as the only Scottish players in the British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Head Coach Warren Gatland announced his squad at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon, with the Glasgow Warriors pair Gatland's only Scottish picks.

Hogg was named Player of the Tournament at this year's Six Nations after a string of impressive performances led Scotland to their best finish in the competition since 1999.

Speaking at the announcement Gatland said he finalised his selections as late as Tuesday afternoon but remains confident the players chosen are more than capable for winning in New Zealand.

He said: "There has been some pretty lively debates in terms of finalising the squad so we are very happy with the quality of the squad that we have and very excited about the team we have put together.

"This is probably the hardest selection we have had, we think it is a strong squad so as a coaching team we are really excited about the talent and quality of team we are taking to New Zealand.

Gatland has chosen Welsh flanker Sam Warburton as captain of the Lions squad, having captained the side during the 2013 Lions tests against Australia

Gatland says Warburton, who becomes only the second man to captain the Lions on two separate tours, was always in his mind and his experience will be crucial when the squad travel to New Zealand.

He said: His experience, captaining the team in 2013, he was fully aware his form will have to be good enough to be selected in the test team but i think he is the right man for the job."

There were some noticeable absentees from the squad with many Scottish hopefuls missing out.

Finn Russell, Jonny and Richie Gray, John Barclay, Hamish Watson as well as a host of other Scots were all in contention for selection but missed out on a place on the plane to New Zealand.

In total the squad is made up of 16 English players, 12 from Wales, 11 from Ireland and two for Scotland.

The Lions head to New Zealand to take on the All Blacks with the first test taking place on 24th June in Auckland.

Full British and Irish Lions squad:

Backs - Dan Biggar (Wales), Elliot Daly (England), Jonathan Davies (Wales), Owen Farrell (England), Leigh Halfpenny (Wales), Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Stuart Hogg (Scotland), Jonathan Joseph (England), Conor Murray (Ireland), George North (Wales), Jack Nowell (England), Jared Payne (Ireland), Jonathan Sexton (Ireland), Tommy Seymour (Scotland), Ben Te'o (England), Anthony Watson (England), Rhys Webb (Wales), Liam Williams (Wales), Ben Youngs (England)

Forward - Rory Best (Ireland), Dan Cole (England), Taulupe Faletau (Wales), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Jamie George (England), Iain Henderson (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), George Kruis (England), Courtney Lawes (England), Joe Marler (England), Jack McGrath (Ireland), Ross Moriarty (Wales), Sean O'Brien (Ireland), Peter O'Mahony (Ireland), Ken Owens (Wales), Kyle Sinckler (England), CJ Stander (Ireland), Justin Tipuric (Wales), Billy Vunipola (England), Mako Vunipola (England), Sam Warburton (Wales)