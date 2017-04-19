Hogg: Previous Lions Tour has made me a better player 

The fly-high was selected alongside Glasgow Warriors teammate Tommy Seymour.

Stuart Hogg says his previous experiences with the Lions tour has made him a better player, and says he will do everything he can to win a starting jersey this time round.

Hogg, who was voted 2017 Six Nations Player of the Tournament, will be joined by fellow Glasgow Warriors teammate Tommy Seymour as the only two Scottish representatives selected by Head Coach Warren Gatland.

This will be Hogg's second Lions tour in a row and the 24-year-old insists he has matured as a player and will do everything in his power to make the starting XV when the squad takes on New Zealand in the summer.

He said: "That's the goal now, over the last few years I think I have become a better player purely being on the last Lions tour.

"The level of professionalism goes up another notch and I think that was the biggest thing I learned the last time in that you need to be professional 24/7.

"I certainly wasn't that mature going into the last tour but now I fully believe I am and as I say I was a better player coming off the back of that.

"I'm hugely excited for the challenge coming our way, we have a lot of rugby to be played and here's hoping I can get a bit of game time and show what I've got and I will do everything I possibly can to get a starting place."

Unlike Stuart Hogg, this will be the first Lions tour for Glasgow Warriors winger Tommy Seymour.

The 28-year-old has made a string of impressive performances for club and country this season and says being part of the Lions squad is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"It hasn't sunk in yet, I'm just a bit speechless", he said.

"It's an amazing feeling, a really proud moment for me and my family but it is just as everyone describes it, it's a once in a lifetime thing.

"I think very few people can ever expect to be in a Lions squad such as the nature of the competition and the pedigree of it and how much it means.

"I would be very foolish to sit here and say I think I was amongst those three or four individuals expecting or nailed on to be part of the tour."

Speaking at the squad announcement on Wednesday, Head Coach Warren Gatland said he finalised his selections as late as Tuesday afternoon but remains confident the players chosen are more than capable of winning in New Zealand.

He said: "There have been some pretty lively debates in terms of finalising the squad so we are very happy with the quality of the squad that we have and very excited about the team we have put together.

"This is probably the hardest selection we have had, we think it is a strong squad so as a coaching team we are really excited about the talent and quality of team we are taking to New Zealand."

There were some noticeable absentees from the squad, with many Scottish hopefuls missing out.

Finn Russell, Jonny and Richie Gray, John Barclay, Hamish Watson were among those in contention for selection but missed out on a place on the plane to New Zealand.

In total the squad is made up of 16 English players, 12 from Wales, 11 from Ireland and two for Scotland.

The Lions head to New Zealand to take on the All Blacks, with the first test taking place on 24th June in Auckland.

Full British and Irish Lions squad:

Backs: Dan Biggar (Wales), Elliot Daly (England), Jonathan Davies (Wales), Owen Farrell (England), Leigh Halfpenny (Wales), Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Stuart Hogg (Scotland), Jonathan Joseph (England), Conor Murray (Ireland), George North (Wales), Jack Nowell (England), Jared Payne (Ireland), Jonathan Sexton (Ireland), Tommy Seymour (Scotland), Ben Te'o (England), Anthony Watson (England), Rhys Webb (Wales), Liam Williams (Wales), Ben Youngs (England

Forwards: Rory Best (Ireland), Dan Cole (England), Taulupe Faletau (Wales), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Jamie George (England), Iain Henderson (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), George Kruis (England), Courtney Lawes (England), Joe Marler (England), Jack McGrath (Ireland), Ross Moriarty (Wales), Sean O'Brien (Ireland), Peter O'Mahony (Ireland), Ken Owens (Wales), Kyle Sinckler (England), CJ Stander (Ireland), Justin Tipuric (Wales), Billy Vunipola (England), Mako Vunipola (England), Sam Warburton (Wales)