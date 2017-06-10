  • STV
  • MySTV

Townsend gets winning start as Scotland head coach

PA

Scotland scored five tries as they beat Italy 34-13 in Singapore.

Perfect start: Scotland start summer tour with an emphatic win over Italy.
Perfect start: Scotland start summer tour with an emphatic win over Italy.

Gregor Townsend began his reign as Scotland head coach with a 34-13 victory over Italy in Singapore.

Four tries in a spectacular 10 minutes helped Townsend's cause while fly-half Finn Russell produced two moments of magic that made sure of the result.

Ali Price, Tim Visser, Ross Ford (two) and Damien Hoyland scored tries for Scotland, with Duncan Taylor and Peter Horne adding a conversion apiece and Russell on target twice from the tee.

The start had been anything but the one Scotland wanted, with flanker John Hardie hobbling out of the pre-match warm-up with a back problem.

Ryan Wilson started with wing Rory Hughes coming onto the bench as Townsend abandoned his original plan to pack the replacements with forwards.

The Scots began brightly, however, with captain John Barclay breaking to set up an attack that ended with Russell kicking a simple penalty, soon levelled by former Scots age-grade fly-half Tommaso Allan.

Townsend's troops were being frustrated but they did get Visser through to the line before Paul Williams, the referee, ruled he had been helped by a block.

When they did break through, however, it was spectacular - scrum-half Price launched the attack with a tap penalty and had the pace to round the remaining defence and score.

Russell missed the conversion but he twice played vital roles in setting up a try straight from the kick-off.

The playmaker chipped across the field for wing Hoyland to take Scotland into the 22 and then repeated the little kick for Visser to take it on the full and stretch out to reach the line.

Russell got hurt in the process so the kicking duties went to Taylor, standing in at full-back, who duly slotted the conversion to give his side a 12-point lead at the break.

Scotland soon increased that when hooker Ford, winning his 108th cap, was driven over from a maul.

The fourth try was sensational, with Russell offloading twice and producing an overhead flip that sent Ford rumbling over for his second try - doubling his Test try count - one match before he equals Chris Paterson's cap record.

Italy did claim one back when flanker Maxime Mbanda intercepted on halfway and found Michele Campagnaro to run in the score.

However, Scotland were not going to surrender that lead and hit back with clever hands from Taylor, giving Hoyland his first Test try on his third cap.

Italy had the final word with Angelo Esposito latching onto a long pass to score as time ran out, but it did not take much gloss off for Townsend.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.