Stuart Hogg ruled out of Lions tour through injury

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Hogg suffered a facial fracture during the match against Crusaders.

Blow: Hogg has been forced to pull out of the Lions squad.
Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg has been forced to withdraw from the British and Irish Lions tour after suffering a facial injury.

Two-times Lion Hogg has a facial bone fracture after a collision with team-mate Connor Murray during the match against Crusaders at the weekend. After consultation between the Lions medical team and Warriors, Hogg is to return home and will play no further part in the tour.

Hogg said: "I'm gutted to be leaving to be leaving the Tour at this stage.

"It is an honour to have been involved in a second British & Irish Lions tour and I have hugely enjoyed my time with the squad and I'm very excited about the potential of this group.

"I'm disappointed to be leaving in this way but wish all the squad the best in the coming weeks and will be cheering them on from home."

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has no plans to call-up a replacement but said Hogg's departure was a blow.

"It is hugely disappointing for Stuart to have to return home early and for us to lose one of our touring party," Gatland said.

"Stuart has been a key member of our squad on and off the field and it is disappointing to see injury cut short his time with us in New Zealand.

"We all wish him the best with his recovery and we look forward to seeing him back in action in the future."

