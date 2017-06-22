Ross Ford to become most capped Scotland rugby player

He will earn his 110th cap against Fiji on Saturday as Nick Grigg makes his debut.

Ross Ford: Will earn a record 110th cap on Saturday. © SNS Group

Ross Ford will become the most capped Scotland rugby player when he takes to the field against Fiji on Saturday.

The hooker will make history by earning his 110th cap, overtaking the record of Chris Paterson which he equalled in the 24-17 win over Australia.

He will line up alongside Alex Allan and WP Nel as head coach Gregor Townsend makes 12 changes to the side that defeated the Wallabies last weekend.

Glasgow Warriors centre Nick Grigg will make his debut for the national side, wearing the number 13 jersey.

Townsend said: "It's a great storyline that we have Nick making his international debut at the same time as Ross will make history and become the most capped Scot of all time.

"Ross has been an outstanding tourist, both on and off the field. This week he has been driving our standards and working as hard as usual to make sure we get our preparations right for what will be a very tough game."

Grigg's Glasgow teammates, Henry Pyrgos and Peter Horne, will start at scrum-half and fly-half respectively while Scarlets' John Barclay captains the side again.

After the summer tour began with a win over Italy in Singapore the side are looking to make it a clean sweep in the final test.

Townsend added: "It's been a very good tour so far. The games have gone well with two positive results and the players have enjoyed their time together.

"In terms of selection, we are looking at where the guys are in terms of form and their physical status, as well as seeking to give players opportunities.

"It's a really strong team with a bench that can up the tempo of the game. We're looking forward to seeing them play.

"Fiji have improved a huge amount over the past few years and did very well to find a way to win against Italy last weekend. They are excellent from unstructured play and have a number of very evasive players throughout their squad.

"We have to make sure that we're accurate when we play our attacking game and whenever we kick. Fiji will come alive if we're loose in those areas. It should be a cracking Test match."

