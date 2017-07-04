Glasgow Warriors sign Brandon Thomson from the Stormers

The fly-half becomes the seventh signing of the summer for the Scotstoun club.

Warrior: Thompson joins Glasgow on a two-year-deal. SNS

Glasgow Warriors have announced the signing of Brandon Thomson from South African side the Stormers on a two-year-deal.

The 22-year-old signed a short-term loan deal with the Warriors at the start of 2017 as cover for players on international duty and who had injuries.

Thomson played three times for Glasgow, scoring a try on his debut against Ulster and will now return to Scotstoun for the next two seasons.

The fly-half, whose father is Scottish, becomes Dave Rennie's seventh signing of the summer following Huw Jones, Callum Gibbins, Oli Kebble, Adam Hastings, Lelia Masaga and Samuela Vunisa to Scotstoun.

The South African will be part of a new-look Warriors side following former head coach Gregor Townsend's departure to the Scotland national team.

Speaking on their official website, he said: "I'm very excited to be heading back to Scotstoun. I really enjoyed my short stint there earlier in the year and I'm looking forward to many more good times.

"The relationships I built in Glasgow was definitely a big contributing factor to going back, they are a great bunch of guys and made me feel at home right from the start.

"The crowds at Scotstoun are absolutely amazing. I can't wait to play in front of the Warriors supporters again."