Edinburgh extend stay at Myreside after successful trial

The majority of fixtures will take place at the 5500-capacity stadium.

Myreside: Edinburgh's Ben Toolis in the line out against Newport Gwent Dragons in April. SNS

Edinburgh have extended their stay at Myreside for the next three years following a successful trial period.

The Gunners switched six of their home games last season from Murrayfield to the 5500-capacity ground and it proved to be a popular move.

Following talks with fans, local residents, players and new head coach Richard Cockerill they have extended the agreement until 2020, subject to planning permission.

Edinburgh will play a minimum of nine matches at Myreside in the new season but will continue to host select fixtures, including the 1872 Cup clash against Glasgow, at the national stadium.

The club's managing director Jonny Petrie said: "I'm thrilled to be able to confirm that Myreside will continue to be our home, which allows Richard Cockerill and his team to plan ahead for the forthcoming Guinness PRO12 and European Cup campaigns.

"We feel we have created solid foundations for a truly special fan experience at Myreside, but also appreciate that we still have work to do in order to make the ground a home for our club and our supporters - the feedback has told us that.

"We'll continue to work alongside local residents, supporters and our various stakeholders, to keep improving the matchday experience, making the ground a fitting home for our loyal and deserving fans."

The Guinness PRO12 side have long been searching for a more suitable home venue, with the 67,000-capacity Murrayfield too big for the club's regular following.

Cockerill believes Myreside is the perfect fit.

He said: "We as a team feel that the intimacy of Myreside will bring the supporters closer to the action and provide the best atmosphere to help drive the players forward on the park.

"Having a home for the club is vital, and the team are fully supportive and excited by the chance to play at Myreside for the foreseeable future."