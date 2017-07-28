Tonga prop joins Glasgow Warriors on a two-year deal

Siua Halanukonuka is the tenth addition to the club's squad this summer.

Glasgow Warriors have signed Tonga prop Siua Halanukonuka from Highlanders on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old featured in Super Rugby side's win over the British and Irish Lions last month.

He will join the Warriors in October after his Mitre 10 Cup commitments with Tasman Makos come to an end.

"I'm excited to be joining Glasgow Warriors with my family later this year," Halanukonuka told the official club website.

"It is a team aiming for titles and big things, which excites me. I've heard about their loyal supporters and the great club atmosphere and I look forward to being a part of this in the near future."

Halanukonuka made his debut for Tonga in 2014 and has won six caps for his country.

Warriors assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said: "Siua comes with a lot of experience, having played regularly in Super Rugby over the past two seasons.

"He will be a great addition to our squad and will add to the competition at tight-head."

Halanukonuka becomes new head coach Dave Rennie's tenth recruit after Huw Jones, Callum Gibbins, Oli Kebble, Adam Hastings, Lelia Masaga, Samuela Vunisa, Kiran McDonald, Brandon Thomson and George Turner signed up.