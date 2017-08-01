South African teams join expanded Pro14 for new season

Toyota Cheetahs and Southern Kings will participate in the competition for the first time.

Warriors: Toyota Cheetahs and Southern Kings will join Edinburgh and Glasgow in the expanded competition. SNSPix

South African sides Toyota Cheetahs and Southern Kings will join an expanded Guinness Pro14 format for the upcoming 2017/2018 season.

The addition of two new clubs will lead to the tournament splitting into two conferences of seven sides, made up of two Welsh, two Irish and one team each from Scotland, Italy and South Africa.

Every team will play each other at least once, with Scottish, Italian and South African sides taking on an additional derby fixture to even out the schedule.

The conferences have been decided based on last season's results.

Cheetahs and Kings will play their home games in South Africa.