  • STV
  • MySTV

Cockerill wants Edinburgh Rugby team to make fans proud

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

New head coach claims commitment and hard work can turn around club's fortunes

Culture: Richard Cockerill is instilling his ethics into his new squad of players
Culture: Richard Cockerill is instilling his ethics into his new squad of players SNS Group

Richard Cockerill has demanded hard work and commitment from his Edinburgh Rugby players as he seeks to create an identity that the fans can believe in.

The 46-year-old took over as head coach of Edinburgh this summer with a brief to improve the club's performance that regularly see them languishing in the bottom four of the league.

After two Premiership titles in eight years in charge of Leicester Tigers, then a stint at the high-pressure, multi-millionaire Toulon in France, Cockerill arrives in the capital with vast experience at the highest level of northern hemisphere club coaching.

And he has immediately sought to establish a unifying culture around the club.

Asked what he will demand of his side on the field, Cockerill said: "Commitment to the cause. We've got good players - they are skilful players. Last year they actually played some decent stuff at times.

"We need to make sure we are fit, mentally robust and when we get on the field we are hard to beat.

"I don't just mean defensively or at the set piece - I mean with ball in hand as well.

"We need to make sure that people leave the stadium they are proud of what their team has put out there.

"That might be win, lose or draw, but at least they go away thinking: 'That's my team - they put everything on the field and I can identify with what they are trying to do'.

"The reality is that we are not one of the best sides at the moment. That can change, but it is going to take a lot of hard work.

"In one-off games this team can turn up. But a team that can turn up and win one week against a top side, then lose the next week against the bottom side is not going to be good enough for me."

Cockerill was a high-profile appointment for Scottish Rugby, after Alan Solomons was sacked early last season and attack coach Duncan Hodge filled in on an interim basis.

The former England international hooker, who won 27 caps in the 1990s, accepts he is managing at a different level now after his time in the rich English and French leagues, but welcomes the change of scene after moving his family to Edinburgh to take up the job.

Cockerill said: "It is certainly a huge challenge and if I didn't want to take it on then I wouldn't have come.

"It is just different levels of expectation. Financially it is different in the money we have to spend on the squad.

"Players just want to get better. Coaches just want to improve players and win.

"I'd much rather not promise a lot and deliver more than the other way around.

"We just have to get out there and work hard to deliver something that this club hasn't been able to for the last few years."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.