Dave Rennie: Glasgow Warriors are going for PRO 14 title

The new head coach says success will be defined by how well they do this season.

SNS

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says this season will only be a success if his team win the PRO 14 title.

Rennie's competitive bow after taking over from Gregor Townsend this summer will be on Saturday when his new side take on Connacht away from home.

He's setting the bar high for his players and doesn't want to settle for fourth place, even though it would be enough to guarantee progression to the semi finals.

The Warriors won the PRO 12 title two years ago but the competition has expanded with the introduction of South African sides Cheetas and Southern Kings.

When asked what would be a success for the club this season, Rennie answered: "Winning.

"We have huge aspirations. I don't want these boys thinking fourth is good enough.

"You work hard, you try and get into the play offs so you're two or three weeks off from winning the title but that's a long way off. We won't be talking about anything other than winning the title."

In order to help secure title glory, Rennie also wants to add depth to his squad for times international duty add to demands.

"It's a lot about continuing to grow the club," he said. "Gregor [Townsend] has done a great job. Probably their problem last year was when they had all the international players out.

"They struggled from an on-field point of view, so there's still a job to build a depth. We've brought in a handful of players who can't play for Scotland during that time which is important.

"We're going to be without a handful of players this week and it's going to happen throughout the year. The Autumn will be five weeks where our leading players can't play, and the Six Nations when we'll miss them again for another five or six weeks.

"To be successful we need depth and other guys fronting so we're trying to create competitions for places and the micro skills that are going to make these players a little bit better."