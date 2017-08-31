  • STV
Fijian scrum-half Niko Matawalu rejoins Glasgow Warriors

Daryn MacRae

The 28-year-old has returned to Scotstoun after an unhappy two-year stint in England.

Niko Matawalu: The scrum-half has returned to Warriors on a two-year deal.
Niko Matawalu: The scrum-half has returned to Warriors on a two-year deal. SNS

Fijian scrum-half Niko Matawalu has rejoined Glasgow Warriors two years after leaving for English side Bath.

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the option of a second year at Scotstoun after proving his fitness to new head coach Dave Rennie.

Matawalu's time in England's south west was marred by injury and he made just ten appearances for the Aviva Premiership side before switching to rivals Exeter last November.

He failed to play a game for the Chiefs and was released earlier this summer.

Matawalu said: "I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the fans again. It means so much to me. 

"Glasgow Warriors was my first professional club and first club outside of Fiji and it's where I met a lot of good people.

"Dave Rennie is a very good person. He's very down to Earth and he had a good chat with me before I decided to come back. He's a good man.

"I always play like it's my last game and I'm very excited to be back in Glasgow."

The 32-time capped international ranked top for Guiness PRO14 tries, assists and clean breaks during his first spell with the Warriors.

Rennie has warned Matawalu his place is by no means guaranteed.

The Kiwi said: "I've seen Niko play a lot of test footy for Fiji and for Glasgow Warriors when they won the title, too. He's a bit of a freak on the field, he's a game breaker.

"I know he was incredibly popular here with the fans and when I met with him he made it very clear that he was very passionate about Glasgow and wanted to come back."

He added: "We've got three really good nines already, Henry Pyrgos and Ali Price are Scotland internationals and George Horne has really impressed us in pre-season.

"Niko is going to have to work really hard, but the fact that he can play on the wing and at full-back is a bonus and his utility value will help us during the Autumn Tests and Six Nations periods.

"We want to harness his individual brilliance and not coach it out of him, he'll be dynamic on our artificial pitch.

"He's been out of footy for a fair amount of time so the next month will be about getting his body right so that once he gets his opportunity he's ready to fire."

