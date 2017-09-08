Finn Russell one of world's best, says Dave Rennie

The Warriors coach cannot wait to unleash his talismanic ten when he makes his Scotstoun bow.

Finn Russell: The Scotland fly-half returns to Warriors action this weekend. SNS

Dave Rennie believes he possesses one of the world's best fly-halves in Finn Russell as the coach prepares to make his Scotstoun bow.

Russell has been named in the Warriors side to face Ospreys in the Guiness Pro14 on Saturday after returning from a prolonged pre-season break.

The 24-year-old travelled to Australia on Scotland duty before hopping across to New Zealand as a late call-up on the Lions tour during a hectic summer.

He has now returned to Glasgow and Rennie cannot wait to unleash his talismanic playmaker against the Welsh outfit.

He said: "Finn is a special player. He's excited and has been working really hard.

"I've coached some pretty good tens around the world and I think Finn could be as good as anyone.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him run the ship."

New Zealand-born flanker Callum Gibbins will make his debut against the Welsh outfit after arriving from Super Rugby side Hurricanes.

He previously captained the Manawatu Turbos under Rennie's stewardship and his coach expects those leadership qualities to become integral to the Warriors' cause going forward.

"Callum is in fantastic nick," said Rennie. "I know the boys here are loving him, he's a leader and has a fantastic work ethic.

"He'll be really physical on the weekend - I know how pumped he is. It's not easy to leave New Zealand but he's totally committed and the fans will love him - and his mullet."