Callum Gibbins tipped to become Warriors pack leader

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

New Zealander played a key role on his debut as Warriors outmuscled Ospreys 31-10.

Callum Gibbins: The New Zealander starred on his Warriors debut. SNS

Callum Gibbins has been tipped to become a leader of the Glasgow pack following his impressive debut.

The New Zealander played a key role defensively as the Warriors outmuscled Ospreys 31-10 on Saturday to make it two Guinness PRO14 wins from two under Dave Rennie, drawing comparisons with former fans' favourite Simone Favaro.

Assistant coach Jason O'Halloran can see the similarities between the pair but sees the Hurricanes flanker's discipline in the role as hugely beneficial.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to take on Cardiff, O'Halloran said: "They are very similar in terms of their work ethic and their desire to be physical and dominate the contact area.

"But with Callum, you also get a really good awareness of systems. At times Simone would probably rush out of line and either get a big hit or a big line break for the opposition.

"So Callum's accuracy and the fact he is a smart guy is really beneficial to the group. We have so many young loose forwards and he can become a really good mentor to the likes of Matt Smith, Matt Fagerson, Lewis Wynne."

Fly-half Finn Russell returned to Warriors action at the weekend after an extended break following the British and Irish Lions tour.

While he only played five minutes in New Zealand, O'Halloran insists the 24-year-old will gain great confidence from his call-up.

"[He knows] he's there or thereabouts in terms of selection to that group," O'Halloran said. "It's four years to the next tour and in terms of his selection as a first five-eighth, he'll be at his very, very best when the next Lions tour comes around.

"He'll know what is required to be selected."

Warriors look to make continue their perfect start in Wales this weekend.

Cardiff Blues have struggled so far this campaign, losing both their matches, but O'Halloran still expects a highly physical challenge on Saturday.

O'Halloran warned his side that the Welsh outfit will be all out to arrest their losing streak and put the first blemish on Glasgow's record this season.

"I think they'll be a very, very desperate side," he said. "We'll probably be favourites in supporters' eyes but we don't want to get complacent.



