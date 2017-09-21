The Glasgow Warriors coach wants to see how they cope under pressure.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5583155361001-dave-rennie-munster-clash-will-teach-me-about-my-players.jpg" />

Dave Rennie says Glasgow Warriors' PRO14 clash with Munster will give him the chance to learn more about his players and see how they cope under pressure.

The new coach, who will lead his side into their fourth competitive game since taking charge in the summer, will welcome Munster to Scotstoun for Friday's top of the table clash.

Rennie says the fixture will be a marker for how his players have settled since he began his reign because one side will have to drop points for the first time this season.

"They're a top team as Glasgow found out last year," he said. "It will give us an idea of where we're at from a physicality point of view, a defensive point of view and we believe the defence will come hard at us and try to strangle us.

"I just see it as a chance to learn a bit more about our boys. I know we will have to be good to be competitive."

Glasgow go into the game with three wins out of three but last week's trip to Cardiff Blues proved a tight affair, with them coming from behind to win 20-19.

Rennie says it's important to concentrate on the basics because they won't get away with the same mistakes against Munster.

"We were a bit frustrated because we created a lot of opportunities but weren't clinical enough," he continued.

"There was plenty of heart and character in the group so we're happy to get away with it. We're always focusing on the basics.

"We know the challenge ahead, they're a good side, really strong defensively and can strangle you down you're end of the field so we will have to be more clinical and accurate."

The fixture will be Rennie's first sold-out experience of Scotstoun on a Friday evening and he's looking forward to the atmosphere.

"I really enjoyed it here against Ospreys, they were incredibly vocal. There's some amount of seats here and the crowd are really into it.

"Their support is massive and the boys really feel it on their field. It was great being in the stand experiencing that and I look forward to tomorrow."