Townsend names four uncapped players for Samoa test

Opportunity: Townsend has handed four players their chance. SNS Group

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named four uncapped players in his 23-man squad to face Samoa on Saturday.

Edinburgh prop Darryl Marfo will start the match, with Glasgow Warriors front row forwards George Turner and Jamie Bhatti, and Newcastle Falcons outside back Chris Harris on the bench.

John Barclay will captain the side despite only returning for Scarlets last week after a head injury.

Huw Jones, who missed the summer tour through injury, returns as part of an all-Glasgow Warriors back line, with Finn Russell at fly-half alongside Ali Price.

Marfo is joined by fellow Edinburgh Rugby forwards Stuart McInally and Willem Nel in the front row.

"It's great that four players could make their international debuts this weekend," Townsend said.

"They have earned this call through their performances for their clubs and the energy they have trained with over the past couple of weeks.

"All of our squad is excited by the prospect of representing their country in front of a packed BT Murrayfield this Saturday."