Scotland call up Jon Welsh after trio hit by injury

The Newcastle prop has been called into the squad ahead of the All Blacks test.

Return: Jon Welsh has been called into the squad. SNS Group

Scotland have called up Newcastle Falcons prop Jon Welsh for the remaining autumn tests after losing three players to injury.

Coach Gregor Townsend watched his side get off to a winning start on Saturday with a 44-38 victory against Samoa at Murrayfield but it came at a cost.

WP Nel and Tim Swinson have all been ruled out of the remaining tests against New Zealand and Australia.

Edinburgh prop Nel broke his arm during the win against Samoa while Glasgow lock Swinson suffered a broken hand.

Warriors' Rob Harley missed the match after injuring his knee in training last week.

Welsh comes into the squad for the first time since the World Cup in 2015.